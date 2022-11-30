Dunn notched a power-play assist, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime win over the Kings.

Dunn was held off the scoresheet throughout regulation, but he had the secondary helper on Andre Burakovsky's game-winner in overtime. Over the last seven games, Dunn has two goals and four helpers, three of which have come on the power play. The 26-year-old defenseman continues to provide well-rounded production with four tallies, 10 assists, 33 shots on net, 28 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating in 22 contests this season.