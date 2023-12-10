Dunn notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Dunn set up Jared McCann's tally early in the third period. With three points over his last three games, Dunn is getting his offense back on track amid the Kraken's overarching scoring struggles. The 27-year-old blueliner has produced 22 points (10 on the power play), 60 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 28 outings this season. That's a pace right in line with what earned him 64 points across 81 contests a season ago.