Dunn registered a power-play assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Blues.

The helper was Dunn's first point in three games this season, though it hasn't helped that the Kraken have just two goals on the year. The defenseman had a plus-28 rating last season, but he's already minus-5 in 2023-24. On the positive side, he's fired six shots on goal and added two hits, though he also has six PIM. Dunn continues to see first-pairing minutes at even strength, but Justin Schultz has quarterbacked the top power-play unit so far.