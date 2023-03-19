Dunn picked up an assist Saturday in a 6-4 loss to the Oilers.
It stretched his point streak to 12 games. Dunn's point streak is the second-longest by an NHL defenseman this season. Erik Karlsson of the Sharks had a 14-game run (22 points; two goals, 20 assists) from Dec. 3-Jan. 6. At this point, Dunn has 57 points (13 goals, 44 assists) in 69 games this season, which puts him 10th overall from the blue line. Those 57 points lead the Kraken.
