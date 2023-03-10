Dunn scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-4 in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Senators.

Dunn didn't miss any additional time after leaving Tuesday's game early following a high hit. He was as good as fantasy managers have come to expect in Thursday's loss -- he had a shot bounce in off Jaden Schwartz in the second period before he scored a goal of his own in the third. Dunn is up to 51 points, and his 12 tallies match his career high from 2018-19. He's added 114 shots on net, 98 hits, 66 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-17 rating from his top-pairing role.