Dunn scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Bruins.

Dunn was involved in the Kraken's first two goals, snapping his personal three-game slump. The goal was also his first since Jan. 17. The defenseman has slowed down a bit lately, but he's still at 10 goals, 42 points, 103 shots on net, 92 hits, 62 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 58 contests overall.