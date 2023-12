Dunn tallied a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Dunn picked up an assist on Jared McCann's second-period tally before adding a power-play goal in the third. The two-point game snapped a three-game scoreless spell, Dunn's longest stretch without a point this season. The 27-year-old blueliner now has four goals and 21 points through 26 games after posting a career-best 64 points (14 goals, 50 assists) last year.