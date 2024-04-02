Dunn picked up an assist, fired two shots on goal and blocked three shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Dunn helped out on Jared McCann's empty-netter in the third period. This was Dunn's first game since March 4 -- he missed 12 contests due to an upper-body injury. The 27-year-old defenseman should see top-pairing minutes and plenty of power-play time to close out the campaign. He has 46 points, 120 shots on net, 63 blocked shots, 58 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 58 appearances this season.