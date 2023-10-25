Dunn tallied a pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Red Wings.

Dunn recorded the primary helper on Jaden Schwartz's power-play goal in the second period before grabbing his second assist on Jordan Eberle's game-winner with five seconds remaining in overtime. It's the second multi-point effort through seven games this year for Dunn, who leads the Kraken with seven points (one goal, six assists) early in the campaign. He should remain a fairly consistent fantasy option -- he's averaged 23:48 of ice time on Seattle's top pairing, including 3:19 on the power play this year.