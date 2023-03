Dunn recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Dunn made a long-range pass from his own zone with just the right pace to keep Yanni Gourde onside for a breakaway goal in overtime. The helper extended Dunn's point streak to six games (two goals, six assists), though he's also gone minus-6 in that span. The 26-year-old has 48 points, 112 shots on net, 97 hits, 63 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 63 outings this season in a top-pairing role.