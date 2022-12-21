Dunn notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Dunn has bounced back from a six-game point drought with helpers in his last two outings. The defenseman had the secondary assist on a Brandon Tanev empty-netter Tuesday. Dunn is up to 18 points, 48 shots, 40 hits, 34 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-8 rating while remaining a fixture alongside Adam Larsson on the Kraken's steady top pairing. Dunn is on pace to surpass his career high of 35 points, a mark he's achieved twice.