Dunn produced an assist, three shots on goal and 14 PIM in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Dunn set up Brandon Tanev's first-period tally, but that was the Kraken's lone highlight of the game. In the third, Dunn's frustration boiled over with a slashing penalty, and he ran his mouth to the officials afterward, leading to an ejection. The 27-year-old defenseman has a goal and five helpers over six games in November, and he's up to 14 points, 31 shots on net, 31 PIM, 14 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 16 outings overall.