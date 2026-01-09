Dunn logged two assists, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Dunn logged multiple assists for the second game in a row, and three of his four helpers in that span have come on the power play. The 29-year-old blueliner had a hand in goals by Adam Larsson and Matty Beniers to help the Kraken force overtime Thursday. Dunn is up to 25 points (14 on the power play), 92 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-12 rating across 41 contests.