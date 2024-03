Dunn logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

Dunn has five points over his last six games, with both of his assists in that span coming on the power play. The 27-year-old defenseman is up to 44 points (16 on the power play), 116 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 56 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 56 outings. He remains on the top pairing and first power-play unit.