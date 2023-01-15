Dunn notched an assist and went plus-6 in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Blackhawks.

The Kraken racked up six goals in the first period, with Dunn helping out on Matty Beniers' tally in the frame. Dunn and Adam Larsson (plus-7) were stalwarts on the ice, helping the Kraken to become the first team to sweep a road trip of at least seven games. During their travels, Dunn racked up three goals, seven helpers and a plus-18 rating, giving him 31 points, a plus-28 rating, 72 shots on net, 62 hits, 41 blocked shots and 25 PIM through 42 appearances this season.