Dunn registered a pair of assists, one on the power play, and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Dunn set up Jaden Schwartz's power-play goal in the second period and also helped out on Yanni Gourde's equalizer in the third. The pair of assists gave Dunn eight points in his last eight games. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to four goals, 12 helpers (seven on the power play), 34 shots on net, 31 hits, 24 blocked shots, a plus-9 rating and 10 PIM through 23 contests. He was initially passed over for the top power-play role by Justin Schultz, but Dunn has been thriving in that role lately, which makes him a reliable option for fantasy managers needing a boost of offense from the blue line.