Dunn scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Dunn was involved in all of the Kraken's goals. The tally was his first since Dec. 4, and he's up to two goals and seven helpers over 11 games this month. The 27-year-old blueliner has five goals, 28 points (11 on the power play), 69 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 35 outings overall in a top-pairing role.