Dunn (upper body) was removed from Tuesday's game versus the Ducks, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Dunn was hit up high by Max Comtois in the third period, though no penalty was called on the play. Dunn then voiced his displeasure with the referees and was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct before the concussion spotter called him back to the locker room. Shefte adds that head coach Dave Hakstol isn't concerned about Dunn's status yet, though it's worth monitoring for fantasy managers. The Kraken's next game is Thursday versus the Senators. The defenseman picked up a power-play assist in the contest, giving him 49 points, including 14 with the man advantage, through 64 outings overall.