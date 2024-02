Dunn scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Dunn tallied to tie the game at 1-1 in the first period. The defenseman hadn't scored since Jan. 9, though he had five assists over his previous nine contests since returning from an undisclosed injury. The 27-year-old is up to nine goals, 41 points, 108 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 52 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 52 appearances.