Dunn produced an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Dunn had the secondary assist on Justin Schultz's game-winning goal in overtime. This was Dunn's second straight game with a helper, putting him at 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 17 contests. The defenseman has added 26 shots on net, 19 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while logging significant minutes on the top pairing. His 27:11 of ice time Thursday was a season high and led all Kraken skaters.