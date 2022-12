Dunn recorded 29:00 of ice time against the Panthers on Sunday, his most minutes in a game this season.

Dunn is stuck in a rut offensively of late with zero points in his last four outings but that hasn't stopped the 26-year-old defenseman from seeing a ton of ice time. Sunday's minutes include 7:10 with a man advantage, though it wasn't enough to get Dunn back on the scoresheet.