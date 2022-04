Dunn provided a power-play assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the WIld.

This was a battle between Dunn's expansion club and arguably the second-best team from the Western Conference, but the 25-year-old defenseman held his own and even managed a plus-1 rating in the loss. While it took Dunn until April 12 to record his first point of the month, he's collected six points over his last five contests in a concerted effort to finish strong.