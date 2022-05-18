Dunn (upper body) finished 2021-22 with 35 points (seven goals, 28 assists) in 73 contests.

Dunn missed the last four games of the season with the injury, which denied him the opportunity to set a new high mark in points. Eleven of his points came on the power play, and he added 82 blocked shots, 76 hits and 63 PIM, showing increased grit in his first year with the Kraken. The 25-year-old will be playing for a new contract in 2022-23, so he could be looking to play at his best to gain more value in his new deal.