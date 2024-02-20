Dunn notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Dunn set up the first of Jared McCann's two goals in the contest. Things didn't stay positive for Dunn, as his giveaway and lack of hustle allowed the Red Wings to get the win in overtime. The defenseman has five helpers over his last nine outings and now has 40 points, 106 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 52 PIM and 32 hits through 51 appearances this season. Fantasy managers can be happy with his offense, which has him in a position to come near the 64-point campaign he posted in 2022-23.