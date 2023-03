Dunn logged an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Dunn has two goals and two helpers during his three-game point streak. He also snapped a six-game skid of minus ratings by holding even in this contest. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to 11 goals, 33 helpers, 108 shots on net, 93 hits, 63 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 60 outings overall.