Dunn posted a power-play assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Dunn helped out on a Jaden Schwartz tally late in the third period. Both of Dunn's two assists through three games this year have come with the man advantage. The 25-year-old blueliner has added four shots on net, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating. Without a role on the top power-play unit, his offense is likely to take a hit, but Justin Schultz has thrived in that role while Dunn succeeds with the second unit.