Dunn scored a goal during a 3-2 road victory over the Penguins on Saturday.

Dunn, who registered an assist and a season-best plus-3 rating against the Penguins on Oct. 29, continued his strong play against the host squad Saturday. The 26-year-old defenseman tied the score at 1-1 with his second-period marker, his second this season. He also added three shots and two hits.