Dunn scored a goal on three shots, added four PIM, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Dunn has two goals and an assist over his last three games, providing steady offense recently. The defenseman reached the 10-goal mark Saturday, the third time in his career he's hit that mark. He's up to 42 points, 111 shots on net, 54 blocked shots, 38 hits, 56 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 53 appearances in a top-pairing role.