Dunn scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Dunn has scored in consecutive contests, but he's now gone minus-9 over his last six games. The 26-year-old struck early Sunday, only for the Maple Leafs to run away with the game by the end of the first period. Dunn has enjoyed a career year with 11 goals, 43 points, 105 shots on net, 93 hits, 62 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 59 appearances.