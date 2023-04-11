Dunn (undisclosed) will not be available Monday against Arizona, per the NHL's media site.
Dunn was a surprise scratch Monday and it's unclear why he's not playing. The 26-year-old has 64 points in 79 games this season, including 24 over his last 22 contests. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's tilt with Vegas.
