Dunn (upper body) will not be in the lineup Thursday versus Washington, according to Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Coach Dave Hakstol made the announcement after practice Thursday. Dunn will miss his fourth straight game. Justin Schultz will continue to quarterback the first power-play unit in Dunn's absence. Dunn has 11 goals and 45 points in 57 appearances this season. Consider him day-to-day at this time.