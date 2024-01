Dunn (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup versus Edmonton on Thursday, according to Piper Shaw of Root Sports.

Dunn was one of the biggest surprises of last season, as the defenseman had 14 goals and 64 points in 81 games. He has been just as good this season, scoring eight times while adding 27 assists in 42 contests, including four goals and 13 points on the power play. Ryker Evans has taken over quarterbacking the power play since Dunn's absence began two games ago.