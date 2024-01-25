Dunn produced an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Dunn was out of the lineup for all four games of the Kraken's recent losing streak. He had 10 points over nine contests during the team's prior winning streak, and he was back on the scoresheet after recovering from an undisclosed injury. The 27-year-old should be active in most fantasy formats as he resumes his roles on the top pairing and second power-play unit. Dunn has 36 points, 84 shots on net, 48 PIM, 44 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 43 appearances.