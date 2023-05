Dunn recorded an assist, two blocked shots and 10 PIM in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Dunn is finding more success against the Stars than he did versus the Avalanche -- he has an assist in each of the three games so far in the second round. The 26-year-old defenseman is up to four points, 19 shots on net, 18 hits, 15 blocked shots and 16 PIM through 10 playoff contests.