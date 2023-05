Dunn provided an assist, three shots on goal and five blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars in Game 1.

Dunn has a goal and an assist over the last three games since he snapped an eight-game funk. The defenseman is up to 17 shots on net, 16 hits, 13 blocked shots and six PIM with an even plus-minus rating in eight playoff contests. While the offense isn't quite there, he's still played a key defensive role on the top pairing with Adam Larsson.