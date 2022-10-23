Dunn scored a go-ahead goal Sunday, but the Kraken could not sustain the lead as the Blackhawks earned a 5-4 win.

Dunn, who is coming off a campaign in which he matched his career-high 35 points, scored his first goal of the season Sunday. The 25-year-old defenseman likely will continue to receive top-pairing minutes, despite his challenges on defense. Dunn's even rating Sunday was the first time he did not register a minus-1 rating over his past five outings. After opening his career with a combined plus-30 with the Blues (2017-20), Dunn is a minus-34 over his past two-plus seasons.