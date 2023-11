Dunn posted an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Dunn hasn't gone more than two games without a point this season. He's picked up a goal and eight helpers over his last nine outings after setting Tye Kartye for the Kraken's lone goal Friday. Dunn is up to 19 points, 43 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 14 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 22 contests overall.