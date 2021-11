Dunn posted a power-play assist and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Dunn helped out on a Jordan Eberle goal to break up Darcy Kuemper's shutout bid. The 25-year-old Dunn has assists in three of the last four contests. For the season, the Ontario native is up to seven points. 21 shots on net, 18 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 15 appearances. His helper Friday was his first power-play point of the year.