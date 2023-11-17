Dunn recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Dunn has six helpers during his five-game streak. The 27-year-old defenseman has picked up three power-play assists in that span -- he continues to get the job done with the man advantage and at even strength. He's now at 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) with 35 shots on net, 33 PIM, 14 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-9 rating through 18 appearances. Dunn should remain on the first pairing, and he continues to share quarterbacking duties with Justin Schultz with the man advantage.