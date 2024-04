Dunn (undisclosed) is not in Friday's lineup against the Ducks, per the NHL's media site.

Dunn was a late scratch Friday and it's unclear why he's not available, but he recently missed 12 games with an upper-body issue. The team will likely provide more information after the contest. The 27-year-old has 46 points in 59 games this season. Cale Fleury will replace Dunn in the lineup against Anaheim.