Dunn (upper body) will be out Friday when the Kraken host the Jets, per Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times.

Dunn has put together a fabulous season for Seattle, recording 11 goals and 34 assists. For now, the 27-year-old blueliner can be considered day-to-day with his upper-body issue. He'll return to a top-pairing role once he's deemed fit to play.