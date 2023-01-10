Dunn scored a goal on six shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

Dunn continues to look good when he's on the ice with forward Eeli Tolvanen -- they set up each other's goals in this contest. This was Dunn's fourth multi-point effort through five games in January, and his third straight game with a goal. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to seven tallies, 28 points (nine on the power play), 70 shots on net, 57 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating through 39 appearances.