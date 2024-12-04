Dunn logged an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

This was Dunn's second game back from a long-term upper-body injury. The 28-year-old defenseman hasn't been limited since his return, filling his usual spot on the top pairing and first power-play unit. The blueliner is up to four points, 15 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, six hits and a plus-2 rating over six appearances this season. Dunn will chip in a bit across the board and offer strong offense from the blue line as long as he stays healthy moving forward.