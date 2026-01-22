Dunn scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Dunn was involved in the Kraken's first two goals, with his tally standing as the game-winner. He had gone eight games without scoring, though he still had eight helpers in that span. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to seven goals, 31 points (17 on the power play), 106 shots on net, 54 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 48 appearances. His recent offense is a showcase of what he can do at his peak, so Dunn should be in most fantasy lineups.