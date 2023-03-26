Dunn went plus-3 with a pair of assists in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Predators.
Dunn's remarkable campaign continues, as he's achieved a career high in goals (13), assists (47), and power-play points (15). The 26-year-old defender's rocket launch to elite status is even more impressive when one considers that he's doing all this with a second-year franchise. Only nine defensemen across the league have more points than Dunn, who is averaging 23:47 of ice time in his sixth campaign.
More News
-
Kraken's Vince Dunn: Bounces back after end of streak•
-
Kraken's Vince Dunn: Giant season goes on for top squid•
-
Kraken's Vince Dunn: Extends streak with game-winner•
-
Kraken's Vince Dunn: Ups point streak to 10 games•
-
Kraken's Vince Dunn: Point streak reaches nine games•
-
Kraken's Vince Dunn: Goal and assist in loss•