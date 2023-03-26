Dunn went plus-3 with a pair of assists in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Predators.

Dunn's remarkable campaign continues, as he's achieved a career high in goals (13), assists (47), and power-play points (15). The 26-year-old defender's rocket launch to elite status is even more impressive when one considers that he's doing all this with a second-year franchise. Only nine defensemen across the league have more points than Dunn, who is averaging 23:47 of ice time in his sixth campaign.