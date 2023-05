Dunn recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Dunn had the secondary helper on Tye Kartye's goal in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. After he was limited to one goal in seven first-round games, Dunn has six helpers through six contests versus the Stars in the second round. The defenseman has added 26 shots on net, 24 hits, 19 blocked shots and 22 PIM this postseason.