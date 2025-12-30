Dunn logged an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Dunn missed one game before the holiday break due to an upper-body injury, but he's been back in action in his top-pairing spot for the last two contests. The defenseman saw 26:27 of ice time Monday, so there should be no concerns about his health. With the helper, he's at 20 points, 84 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 36 appearances.