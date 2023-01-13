Dunn registered an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Bruins.

Dunn is on a five-game point streak, compiling three goals and six assists in that span. His hot offense has been a key part of the Kraken's seven-game winning streak -- he's been held off the scoresheet in just one of the contests. For the season, the 26-year-old has seven tallies, 23 helpers, a plus-22 rating, 70 shots on net, 62 hits and 42 blocked shots, providing well-rounded production through 41 appearances.