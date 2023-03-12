Dunn registered two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas.
Dunn's second helper was scored while Seattle was on the power play. He has 12 goals and 53 points in 66 contests in 2022-23, including 15 points with the man advantage. Dunn extended his scoring streak to nine games, and he has three goals and 13 points in that span.
