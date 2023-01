Dunn scored his eighth goal of the season in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

He ruined Andrei Vasilevskiy's shutout bid midway through the third period with a point shot that deflected home off Ross Colton's shin guard. Dunn extended his point streak to seven games in the process, and the 26-year-old is only three points off his career high of 35 thanks to a blistering stretch that has seen him compile four goals and 16 points over the last 14 games.